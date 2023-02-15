Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 44,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 54,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCE. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,756,000 after buying an additional 47,457 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 15.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 311,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 42,439 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 233.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 37,775 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 371,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 31,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.

