Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund (NYSE:JCE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.37 and last traded at $13.12. Approximately 44,534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 54,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.01.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.74.
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.99%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund
Nuveen Core Equity Alpha Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and INTECH Investment Management. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivatives using futures and options.
