Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 4.4%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVLGet Rating) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.15. 30,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 178,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

NUVL has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush began coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.

In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $570,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,186,647.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nuvalent news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total transaction of $570,411.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,962,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,186,647.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $65,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,208,743 in the last three months. 15.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairmount Funds Management LLC increased its stake in Nuvalent by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Fairmount Funds Management LLC now owns 2,788,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,056,000 after purchasing an additional 709,118 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuvalent by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,673,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,828,000 after purchasing an additional 96,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 115.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,637,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,745,000 after acquiring an additional 877,835 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,324,000 after acquiring an additional 506,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nuvalent by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,440,000 after buying an additional 103,548 shares during the last quarter.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

