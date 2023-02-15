Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Shares Down 4.4%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating) shares fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.05 and last traded at $29.15. 30,898 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 178,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.48.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NUVL. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Nuvalent from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Nuvalent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.94. The company has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -20.19 and a beta of 1.51.

In other news, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $59,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Matthew Shair sold 18,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $513,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,944,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,529,331.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $59,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,600 shares of company stock worth $1,208,743 in the last quarter. 15.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUVL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Nuvalent by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,147,000 after acquiring an additional 50,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 16,726 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 196.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 8,590 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuvalent by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,257,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,466,000 after buying an additional 291,821 shares during the period.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors, which is under Phase I development; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under Phase I/II clinical trial.

