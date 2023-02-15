NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR) COO Dale Atkinson Sells 50,660 Shares

NuScale Power Co. (NYSE:SMR – Get Rating) COO Dale Atkinson sold 50,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total value of $529,397.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 110,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,537.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Dale Atkinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 13th, Dale Atkinson sold 38,145 shares of NuScale Power stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $401,285.40.

NuScale Power Price Performance

Shares of SMR stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 413,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,984. NuScale Power Co. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $15.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of NuScale Power in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMR. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in NuScale Power in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in NuScale Power by 86.3% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in NuScale Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NuScale Power in the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000.

About NuScale Power

NuScale Power Corporation develops and sells modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module, a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); The VOYGR-12 power plant that can generate 924 MWe; and four-module VOYGR-4 and six-module VOYGR-6 plants, as well as other configurations based on customer needs.

