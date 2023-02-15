Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF) Short Interest Update

Numinus Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:NUMIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 201,100 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the January 15th total of 162,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 195,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Numinus Wellness Stock Performance

Shares of Numinus Wellness stock remained flat at C$0.18 on Tuesday. 61,908 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,749. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.17. Numinus Wellness has a 52-week low of C$0.11 and a 52-week high of C$0.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Numinus Wellness in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $0.50 price target on the stock.

About Numinus Wellness

Numinus Wellness, Inc engages in the development of psychedelic-centered therapeutic products and services. It operates through the following segments: Numinus Bioscience, Numinus Health, Mindspace, and Corporate. The Numinus Bioscience segment extracts natural Psilocybe and other psychoactive fungi species, and develops proprietary processes and products.

