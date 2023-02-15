Numeraire (NMR) Trading 3.9% Lower This Week

Numeraire (NMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Numeraire has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Numeraire has a market capitalization of $122.95 million and $18.85 million worth of Numeraire was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Numeraire token can currently be purchased for about $20.88 or 0.00086630 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Numeraire alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0785 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $103.02 or 0.00427618 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,824.05 or 0.28326222 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About Numeraire

Numeraire’s launch date was June 21st, 2017. Numeraire’s total supply is 10,931,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,888,504 tokens. The official website for Numeraire is numer.ai. Numeraire’s official Twitter account is @numerai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Numeraire is https://reddit.com/r/numerai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Numeraire is forum.numer.ai.

Numeraire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Numerai is a network of data scientists that are incentivised to forecast models to improve hedge fund returns. Numaire is the token that facilitates the reward structure that correct predictions receive. Founders described it as a social network or software company whose business model happens to be a hedge fund. USV partner Andy Weissman says, “Network effects get more valuable with every participant that uses them. What’s an example of that in a financial institution? We’ve never seen one before except for this.”Numerai has already raised $7.5 million in traditional venture capital from Union Square Ventures, Joey Krug (Augur), Juan Benet (FileCoin), Fred Ehrsam (Coinbase), and Olaf Carlson-Wee (Polychain). So the Numeraire token will not be sold in a “crowdsale” or “ICO”.In Febuary 2017 1,000,000 NMR tokens were issued to 12,000 data scientists.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Numeraire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Numeraire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Numeraire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Numeraire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Numeraire and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.