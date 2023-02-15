Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.03-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.25-$0.35 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Trading Up 4.8 %

NUS traded up $2.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.38. 733,181 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 572,530. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $56.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.32 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NUS shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nu Skin Enterprises

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nu Skin Enterprises

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total value of $38,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,393 shares in the company, valued at $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $38,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 67,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,571,716.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,082,430 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,205,000 after buying an additional 4,959,089 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 5,827.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 975,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,113,000 after acquiring an additional 958,725 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,917,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 857,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,138,000 after purchasing an additional 145,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and distribution of personal care products and nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Mainland China, Americas, South Korea, Southeast Asia/Pacific, EMEA, Japan, Hong Kong/Taiwan, Nu Skin Other, Manufacturing, Grow Tech, and Rhyz Other.

