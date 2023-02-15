NSUR COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $98.60 Million (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, NSUR COIN has traded down 15% against the dollar. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and approximately $10,605.19 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NSUR COIN alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00427904 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,463.68 or 0.28345168 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NSUR COIN Token Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NSUR COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NSUR COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.