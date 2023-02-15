Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.01 million. Nova also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.93-$1.14 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.44. 38,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,359. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.51. Nova has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVMI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Nova by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 904,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,120,000 after buying an additional 39,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nova by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Nova by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 187,453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,311,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Nova by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nova by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 15,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

