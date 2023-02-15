Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $125-135 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $125.01 million. Nova also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.93-$1.14 EPS.
Nova Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NVMI traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $91.44. 38,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,359. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.51. Nova has a twelve month low of $67.40 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently weighed in on NVMI. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Nova to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.
Institutional Trading of Nova
About Nova
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nova (NVMI)
- Analysts Like The Flavor Of Restaurant Brands International
- Arista Networks In Buy Range After Topping Q4 Views
- What is Consumer Discretionary?
- Is The Kraft Heinz Recovery Story Dead On Arrival?
- These 2 Cruise Stocks Just Had A Fire Lit Under Them
Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.