Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.68 million. Nova also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.93-1.14 EPS.
Shares of Nova stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.25. 35,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Nova has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $120.00.
NVMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nova to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
