Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.93-$1.14 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $125.00 million-$135.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $130.68 million. Nova also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.93-1.14 EPS.

Nova Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Nova stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.25. 35,557 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,339. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Nova has a 1-year low of $67.40 and a 1-year high of $120.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on Nova to $123.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nova

About Nova

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Nova by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nova in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Nova by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Nova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $346,000. 70.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials and chemical metrology for semiconductor manufacturing and software solutions. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

