NorthWestern (NWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NorthWestern Trading Down 0.8 %
NorthWestern stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.76. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.44.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.
Institutional Trading of NorthWestern
About NorthWestern
NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NorthWestern (NWE)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.