NorthWestern (NWE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NorthWestern Trading Down 0.8 %

NorthWestern stock opened at $56.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.76. NorthWestern has a 12 month low of $48.68 and a 12 month high of $63.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.44.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on NWE shares. Guggenheim downgraded NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on NorthWestern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on NorthWestern to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

Institutional Trading of NorthWestern

About NorthWestern

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 49.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,079,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,267,000 after buying an additional 1,690,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in NorthWestern by 42.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,792,000 after buying an additional 711,238 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in NorthWestern by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,285,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,637,000 after buying an additional 660,491 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in NorthWestern by 2,214.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 340,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,770,000 after buying an additional 325,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NorthWestern by 5.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,978,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,602,000 after acquiring an additional 291,066 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The Electric segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.