Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Position Lowered by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI decreased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 39 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,562,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,140,714,000 after acquiring an additional 339,889 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,304,888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,481,000 after acquiring an additional 15,545 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 78.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,290,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $617,802,000 after acquiring an additional 567,520 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.3% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 932,135 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 902,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $424,447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $615.00 to $535.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $508.13.

NYSE NOC opened at $467.51 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $380.30 and a 12 month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a P/E/G ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $493.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.53.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

