Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the January 15th total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Northrim BanCorp Stock Performance

Northrim BanCorp stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.57. 16,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,864. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.36. Northrim BanCorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.77. The firm has a market cap of $304.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Northrim BanCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Northrim BanCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Northrim BanCorp

In other news, Director David W. Karp acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.57 per share, for a total transaction of $26,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $545,664.02. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Northrim BanCorp news, Director David W. Karp bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.57 per share, with a total value of $26,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,186 shares in the company, valued at $545,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Larry S. Cash sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $81,596.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 5,394 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,971,000 after acquiring an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Northrim BanCorp by 27.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. 65.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Northrim BanCorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About Northrim BanCorp

Northrim Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides personal, business and commercial banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Home Mortgage Lending. The Community Banking segment offers loan and deposit products to business and consumer customers in the company’s market areas.

