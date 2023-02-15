Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Short Interest Update

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 568,500 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 756,900 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFBK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $691.25 million, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.65. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.87 and a twelve month high of $16.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.05). Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 32.57%. The company had revenue of $42.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.79 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.39%.

NFBK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Insider Activity at Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

In other Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) news, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $101,373.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 147,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,370,372.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director John P. Connors, Jr. sold 6,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $101,373.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 147,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,372.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frank P. Patafio sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $49,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,942,250.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,622 shares of company stock valued at $265,786. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after acquiring an additional 214,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,040,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,934,000 after acquiring an additional 156,014 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 466,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 155,484 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 4th quarter valued at $1,801,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 247,437 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after acquiring an additional 104,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.47% of the company’s stock.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Through its subsidiary, Northfield Bank, its business consists of originating multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, purchasing investment securities, including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, and, to a lesser extent, depositing funds in other financial institutions.

See Also

