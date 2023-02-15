Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.52 and last traded at $3.51. 2,124,132 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,722,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NAT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nordic American Tankers from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $702.26 million, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 0.25.

Nordic American Tankers ( NYSE:NAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The shipping company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nordic American Tankers had a negative return on equity of 8.40% and a negative net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $47.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.61 million. Research analysts expect that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 26.6% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 677,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 142,539 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Nordic American Tankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $274,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 463,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 17,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nordic American Tankers by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 24 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

