Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 740,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,067 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $29,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 49.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 159,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after buying an additional 52,652 shares during the last quarter. Miramar Capital LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1,563.7% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 94,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after buying an additional 88,380 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 199,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:USB opened at $49.13 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.39 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.75%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total value of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares in the company, valued at $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.06.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

