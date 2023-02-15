Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,308 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $38,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 108.7% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total transaction of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,015 shares of company stock valued at $10,884,179 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock opened at $284.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.95 and a one year high of $345.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $277.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.10.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.17. Accenture had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.69%.

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $289.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $324.79.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

