Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,557 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $23,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 19,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Insider Activity

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

In other news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 26,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.64, for a total transaction of $2,426,982.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 284,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,401,195.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ADM opened at $81.78 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $70.02 and a 52 week high of $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 25.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.61.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Other, and Corporate. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds, such as soybeans, and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed, into vegetable oils and protein meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.