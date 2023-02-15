Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $25.58 Million Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $25,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Tower by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Tower by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 14,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in American Tower by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.00.

American Tower Stock Down 1.0 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower stock opened at $215.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $218.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $226.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th were issued a $1.56 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,830,620.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 1,739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $380,128.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,099 shares in the company, valued at $4,830,620.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,587 shares of company stock valued at $1,947,849 in the last three months. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Further Reading

