Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,672 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $24,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,837,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,269,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,531 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 178.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,935,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,994 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,341,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,055,284 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $169,813,000 after purchasing an additional 615,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,718,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.14.

NYSE DD opened at $76.46 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The stock has a market cap of $37.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 11.07%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Mobility & Materials. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

