NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF) Trading Down 0.9%

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGPF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.37 and last traded at $43.37. Approximately 222 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NNGPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on NN Group in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HSBC lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered NN Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th.

Get NN Group alerts:

NN Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.34.

About NN Group

NN Group NV engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-Life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Others. The Netherlands Life segment offers a range of group life and individual life insurance products. The Netherlands Non-Life segment covers non-life insurance products such as disability and accident, fire, motor, and transport.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NN Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NN Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.