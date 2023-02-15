NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $26.00 to $28.00. The stock had previously closed at $23.68, but opened at $24.52. NMI shares last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 34,235 shares.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on NMIH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. BTIG Research cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NMI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NMI

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMIH. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NMI during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of NMI by 45.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in NMI by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in NMI by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in NMI by 136.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The business had revenue of $133.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.64 million. NMI had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of private mortgage guaranty insurance. It focuses on long-term customer relationships, disciplined and proactive risk selection and pricing, fair and transparent claims payment practices, responsive customer service, financial strength, and profitability. The company was founded on May 19, 2011 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

