NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Short Interest Down 20.5% in January

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,900 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the January 15th total of 475,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 672,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

NGL Energy Partners Trading Up 2.6 %

NYSE:NGL opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. NGL Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $359.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.92.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other NGL Energy Partners news, CEO H Michael Krimbill bought 50,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,938,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,144,318.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Derek S. Reiners acquired 25,000 shares of NGL Energy Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.15 per share, for a total transaction of $28,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 225,000 shares of company stock valued at $255,250 in the last ninety days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 29,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15,624 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 570,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 19,224 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.76% of the company’s stock.

About NGL Energy Partners

NGL Energy Partners LP is an energy partnership that transports, treats, recycles, and disposes of produced water generated as part of the energy production process. It also transports, stores, markets, and provides other logistics services for crude oil and liquid hydrocarbons. The firm operates through the following segments: Water Solutions, Crude Oil Logistics, Liquids Logistics, and Corporate & Other.

