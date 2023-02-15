Nexo Hits Market Cap of $404.81 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (NEXO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Nexo token can now be bought for about $0.72 or 0.00003268 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market capitalization of $404.81 million and $7.66 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded down 7.1% against the dollar.



Nexo Token Profile

Nexo was first traded on April 1st, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. The official message board for Nexo is nexo.io/blog. Nexo’s official Twitter account is @nexo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nexo is https://reddit.com/r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nexo is nexo.io.

Nexo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network.The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency.NEXO Token holders receive up to 12% interest per annum, paid out daily, on the NEXO Tokens held in both the Savings and Credit Line wallets of their Nexo accounts. Plus, holding NEXO Tokens automatically makes you a part of Nexo’s Loyalty Program which gives you:Higher yields on crypto and fiat with our Earn suite.Preferential borrowing rates for the Instant Crypto Credit Lines™.Free crypto withdrawals.”



