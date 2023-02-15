News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of News by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 8.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of News by 56.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 63.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
News Stock Performance
NASDAQ NWS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. 1,355,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,318. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. News has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.
News Dividend Announcement
About News
News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on News (NWS)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.