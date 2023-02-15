News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the January 15th total of 2,000,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 929,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of News by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 15,882 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 10.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of News by 8.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of News by 56.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 35,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,714 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 63.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

News Stock Performance

NASDAQ NWS traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $19.02. 1,355,936 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 865,318. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.58 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.07. News has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28.

News Dividend Announcement

About News

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.46%.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

