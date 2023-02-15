New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,100 shares, an increase of 16.1% from the January 15th total of 454,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 34.0 days.

New Hope Price Performance

Shares of NHPEF stock opened at $3.75 on Wednesday. New Hope has a 52-week low of $1.78 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200 day moving average is $3.91.

Get New Hope alerts:

New Hope Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the development and operation of coal mines, port handling and logistics, agriculture, and oil and gas development and production. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

Receive News & Ratings for New Hope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Hope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.