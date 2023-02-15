Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock Position Boosted by Edgewood Management LLC

Edgewood Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,057,299 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 977,900 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 5.0% of Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Edgewood Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,426,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Netflix by 10.0% in the third quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 385 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.2% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the second quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,673 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 3.0% during the third quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.7% during the second quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 2,741 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $226.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up previously from $375.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cfra raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $343.00.

Netflix Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $358.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $402.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $326.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.26. The stock has a market cap of $159.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,698 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.94, for a total transaction of $1,305,172.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.