Nervos Network Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.31 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a total market capitalization of $153.68 million and $2.31 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nervos Network alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23,095.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.97 or 0.00424190 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00014582 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00093287 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.46 or 0.00703449 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00554512 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.24 or 0.00178574 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

CKB is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 40,186,632,724 coins and its circulating supply is 39,670,292,183 coins. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nervos Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nervos Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.