Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,200 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the January 15th total of 375,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neonode

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter worth approximately $288,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neonode by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,882 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Neonode during the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neonode by 4.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,432 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Neonode by 121.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 28,402 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the last quarter. 13.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Neonode alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Neonode in a research report on Sunday, January 1st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Neonode Stock Performance

Neonode Company Profile

Shares of NEON traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,734. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.71 million, a PE ratio of -24.18 and a beta of 2.16. Neonode has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $14.75.

(Get Rating)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.