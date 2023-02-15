NEAR Protocol Price Down 10.9% Over Last Week (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. NEAR Protocol has a total market cap of $1.91 billion and approximately $137.99 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00010044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00081522 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.28 or 0.00060054 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001142 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00025074 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001729 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003935 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 857,996,986 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

