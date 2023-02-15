Navcoin Price Down 17.4% This Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000216 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.70 million and $877.63 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded 17.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00220308 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00104132 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00054445 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00059256 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004397 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000399 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000168 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 75,504,735 coins and its circulating supply is 75,395,234 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

