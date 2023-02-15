NatWest Group (NWG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 17th.

Shares of NWG stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. NatWest Group has a 52-week low of $4.70 and a 52-week high of $7.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NatWest Group by 225.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of NatWest Group by 93.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,071 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in NatWest Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in NatWest Group by 480.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares in the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NWG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.64) to GBX 310 ($3.76) in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 380 ($4.61) in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.25) to GBX 370 ($4.49) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $341.96.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

