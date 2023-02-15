Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Hits New 12-Month High at $55.48

Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $55.48 and last traded at $55.48, with a volume of 10308 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.08.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Natural Resource Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $691.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.66.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 360.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 77,722 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after acquiring an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,413 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 100.5% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 20,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 10,261 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natural Resource Partners during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 38.67% of the company’s stock.
Natural Resource Partners LP engages in the business of owning, managing, and leasing a diversified portfolio of mineral properties. It operates through the Coal Royalty and Other, and Soda Ash segments. The Coal Royalty and Other segment consists of coal royalty properties and coal-related transportation and processing assets.
