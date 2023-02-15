Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Natural Health Trends Corp. (NASDAQ:NHTC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th.
Natural Health Trends has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years.
Natural Health Trends Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:NHTC traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.33. Natural Health Trends has a 52 week low of $3.27 and a 52 week high of $7.91. The company has a market capitalization of $78.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.00 and a beta of 0.79.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday.
About Natural Health Trends
Natural Health Trends Corp. engages in the provision of direct selling and e-commerce services. It offers personal care, and wellness products through NHT Global brand. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
