Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) Shares Bought by Teton Advisors Inc.

Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 146.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the last quarter. 32.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

NGVC opened at $10.01 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 1.10. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $274.21 million for the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 1.54%. On average, research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s payout ratio is 54.79%.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

