National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Short Interest Up 20.6% in January

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,630,000 shares, an increase of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 3,010,000 shares. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of National CineMedia by 36.0% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 85,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares during the period. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in National CineMedia by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 337,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 81,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in National CineMedia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. 35.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
NCMI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research cut shares of National CineMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National CineMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.00.
National CineMedia Price Performance
National CineMedia Company Profile
National CineMedia, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of advertising, business meetings, event services, and third-party theatre circuits under network affiliate agreements. The firm owns and operates the digital in-theatre network, which is used to distribute content for its advertising promotions, Fathom Events.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.