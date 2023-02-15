NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.12. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88.
NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NanoViricides (NNVC)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for NanoViricides Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoViricides and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.