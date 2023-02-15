NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.12. NanoViricides has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $3.88.

NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc is a development stage company, which engages in the development of nanomedicine drugs against viruses. It focuses on anti-viral therapeutics and is seeking to add to its existing portfolio of products through its internal discovery and clinical development programs. The company was founded by Anil R.

