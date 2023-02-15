Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd Takes $209,000 Position in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,408,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $194,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 20,218 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 1,186.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, apricus wealth LLC increased its stake in Relmada Therapeutics by 222.0% in the 3rd quarter. apricus wealth LLC now owns 107,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 73,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 55,250 shares of Relmada Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $116,025.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares in the company, valued at $302,450.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

RLMD stock opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $38.68. The firm has a market cap of $118.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.68 and a 200 day moving average of $14.44.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RLMD. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Guggenheim cut Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer upgraded Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

