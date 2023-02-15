My DeFi Pet (DPET) Price Reaches $0.0639 on Top Exchanges

My DeFi Pet (DPET) traded up 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, My DeFi Pet has traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar. My DeFi Pet has a market cap of $1.88 million and $739,345.86 worth of My DeFi Pet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One My DeFi Pet token can currently be bought for $0.0639 or 0.00000263 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DPET is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2021. My DeFi Pet’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,374,579 tokens. My DeFi Pet’s official Twitter account is @mydefipet and its Facebook page is accessible here. My DeFi Pet’s official message board is mydefipet.medium.com. My DeFi Pet’s official website is mydefipet.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “My DeFi Pet brings traditional game experience and DeFi features to NFT collectibles where players can collect, breed and trade monsters or items, battle and participate in events.DPET token is the main in-game currency. It will be used for trading, exchanging, improving the Pets and their special qualities, mainly in the first phase.”

