MUSE ENT NFT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.27 (MSCT)

MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 15th. MUSE ENT NFT has a total market capitalization of $4.99 million and approximately $18.27 worth of MUSE ENT NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MUSE ENT NFT has traded down 11.9% against the US dollar. One MUSE ENT NFT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000024 BTC on major exchanges.

About MUSE ENT NFT

MUSE ENT NFT was first traded on June 20th, 2022. MUSE ENT NFT’s official website is msksoft.io. MUSE ENT NFT’s official Twitter account is @muse__ent.

MUSE ENT NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSE ENT NFT (MSCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Tron20 platform. MUSE ENT NFT has a current supply of 0. The last known price of MUSE ENT NFT is 0.00554274 USD and is down -2.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $18.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://msksoft.io/.”

