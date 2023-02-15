Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 378,800 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 281,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 145.7 days.

Mullen Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MLLGF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.60. The stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380. Mullen Group has a 1 year low of $8.39 and a 1 year high of $11.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MLLGF shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities downgraded shares of Mullen Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mullen Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Mullen Group Company Profile

Mullen Group Ltd. engages in the provision of trucking and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, Specialized & Industrial Services, and U.S. & International Logistics. The Less-Than-Truckload segment consists of final or last mile delivery of general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages and parcels.

