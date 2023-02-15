MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the January 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MTUAY traded down $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,740. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.29 and a beta of 1.42. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of $72.23 and a 52 week high of $127.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €232.00 ($249.46) to €240.00 ($258.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. BNP Paribas lowered MTU Aero Engines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €240.00 ($258.06) to €275.00 ($295.70) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on MTU Aero Engines from €245.00 ($263.44) to €250.00 ($268.82) in a report on Friday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MTU Aero Engines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.75.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG is engaged in the development, manufacture and trade of aviation engine and components. It operates its business through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing, and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul. The Original Equipment Manufacturing segment develops, manufactures, assembles and delivers commercial and military engines and components.

