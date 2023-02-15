MovieBloc Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $56.05 Million (MBL)

MovieBloc (MBL) traded 9.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. MovieBloc has a market cap of $56.05 million and approximately $12.51 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, MovieBloc has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MovieBloc alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.79 or 0.00429689 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,477.79 or 0.28463389 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000158 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc’s genesis date was December 12th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,578,706,221 tokens. MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. MovieBloc’s official message board is medium.com/moviebloc. The official website for MovieBloc is www.moviebloc.com.

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MovieBloc should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MovieBloc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MovieBloc and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.