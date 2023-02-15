Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Raises Dividend to GBX 500 Per Share

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 500 ($6.07) per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Mountview Estates Stock Performance
Shares of Mountview Estates stock opened at £115.03 ($139.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 97.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mountview Estates has a one year low of £110.01 ($133.53) and a one year high of £144 ($174.80). The firm has a market cap of £448.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,532.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £119 and its 200-day moving average is £119.93.
Mountview Estates Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Cadence Design Gaps 7% Higher On Stellar Full-Year Guidance
- Parker-Hannifin: A Non-Glamor Stock You Need To Know About
- Should You Make Room For Marriott In Your Portfolio?
- 3 Tickers Leading the Tech Recovery
- Consumer Staples vs. Consumer Discretionary
Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.