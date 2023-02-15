Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW) Raises Dividend to GBX 500 Per Share

Mountview Estates P.L.C. (LON:MTVW – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, November 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 500 ($6.07) per share on Monday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from Mountview Estates’s previous dividend of $250.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mountview Estates Stock Performance

Shares of Mountview Estates stock opened at £115.03 ($139.63) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 97.69 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Mountview Estates has a one year low of £110.01 ($133.53) and a one year high of £144 ($174.80). The firm has a market cap of £448.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,532.78 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is £119 and its 200-day moving average is £119.93.

Get Mountview Estates alerts:

Mountview Estates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mountview Estates P.L.C., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property trading and investment activities in the United Kingdom. It owns and acquires tenanted residential properties; and sells such properties when it becomes vacant. The company trades in regulated, assured, assured shorthold, and life tenancy residential units, as well as freehold and leasehold ground rent units.

Receive News & Ratings for Mountview Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mountview Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.