Moonriver Price Reaches $8.71 (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Moonriver has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. Moonriver has a total market cap of $54.59 million and $4.16 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonriver token can now be purchased for approximately $8.71 or 0.00038278 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.20 or 0.00427344 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,438.75 or 0.28308022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,671,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,266,571 tokens. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Moonriver is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonriver using one of the exchanges listed above.

