Moonriver (MOVR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4.16 Million

Moonriver (MOVR) traded up 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 15th. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $54.59 million and approximately $4.16 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $8.71 or 0.00038278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s launch date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,671,963 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,266,571 tokens. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver. Moonriver’s official message board is medium.com/moonriver-network.

Moonriver Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

