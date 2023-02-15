Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the January 15th total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Montage Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MAUTF remained flat at $0.50 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,606. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.52 and its 200-day moving average is $0.47. Montage Gold has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $0.76.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 1,442 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

