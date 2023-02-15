Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Monro Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Monro stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.34. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03. Monro has a fifty-two week low of $37.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $335.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.87 million. Monro had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Monro will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.32%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MNRO. Simplex Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 126.0% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 22.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,164 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Monro by 123.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Monro during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Monro by 130.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

About Monro

Monro, Inc engages in the operation of chain stores that provide automotive undercar repair and tire services. The company offers services for brakes, mufflers and exhaust systems, and steering, drive train, suspension and wheel alignment. It operates under the brand names Monro Auto Service and Tire Centers, Tire Choice Auto Service Centers, Mr.

Featured Articles

