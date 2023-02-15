MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $264.00 at Barclays

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Barclays from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.38% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. JMP Securities raised shares of MongoDB from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.27.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $228.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $201.80 and a 200-day moving average of $219.12. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a PE ratio of -42.61 and a beta of 0.94. MongoDB has a one year low of $135.15 and a one year high of $471.96.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $333.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.39 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 30.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.50%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 33,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.31, for a total transaction of $65,373.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 33,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,742,457.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Mark Porter sold 635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.72, for a total transaction of $119,202.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 27,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,176,754.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,074 shares of company stock worth $11,604,647. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

