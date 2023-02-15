Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Down 6.1%

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) fell 6.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $75.03 and last traded at $75.73. 63,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 76,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $80.68.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Macquarie downgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $82.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.87.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $5.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.21%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,110,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,473,000 after buying an additional 65,311 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,162,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,496,000 after acquiring an additional 112,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 929,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,203,000 after acquiring an additional 33,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Monarch Casino & Resort by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 899,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,782,000 after acquiring an additional 42,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel & casino facility in Reno, Nevada and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The Atlantis features casino space, guest rooms, food outlets, espresso and pastry bars, health spas and salons, retail outlets offering clothing and traditional gift shop merchandise, family entertainment centers, banquets, and convention and meeting room spaces.

